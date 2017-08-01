A ceremony both symbolic and sincere

As part of a regional prayer gathering outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on July 22, organizers of the event saw fit to formally extend sincere regrets for past wrongs by followers of Christ against Native Americans and to note the important role Native believers hold in the Body of Christ.

In response, representatives of several Oregon tribes humbly accepted what presenter Steve Trujillo, pastor of Father’s House City Ministries in Portland, described as symbolic “tokens of devotion and honor,” including hazelnuts, a tamarack tree and a blanket.

The event was held as a prelude to a huge national prayer effort called Awaken the Dawn, to take place Oct. 6-9 on the Nation-al Mall in Washington, D.C. It also concluded a nine-day prayer em-phasis on the Salem Capitol Mall called David’s Tent Oregon.

For more information on the national event, go to awakenthedawn.org