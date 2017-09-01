All pumped up

In the south Willamette Valley town of Harris-burg, a special kind of fuel is being advertised to passing motorists. According to those offering it, it is an especially powerful formula guaranteed for optimal and consistent performance.

This “High Octane Holy Spirit Power” is promoted on the pumps and signage on a former service station purchased four years ago by Calvary Chapel Tri-County for gradual conversion into a ministry center. An electronic readerboard atop the building displays brief and catchy evangelistic messages in color.

The building is located right behind the church, and the unique theme was the brainchild of the church’s founder and longtime pastor, Jerry Lenhard. “It’s a symbol of what the Lord does with our lives,” he said.

Renovation of the building is still underway. “We’re doing little things to make it more desirable,” said Lenhard. “We hope to make it an interface with our community in Harrisburg.”

The church’s creative outreach also includes a low-power radio station, KHRB-LP 92.3 FM. For more information, phone 541-995-8221.