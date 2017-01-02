Big annual pro-life rally to move indoors for first time Jan. 15

PORTLAND — For decades, pro-life Christians have faced everything winter in the Northwest has to offer — occasional sun, light drizzle, torrential rain, high wind and the biting chill of sleet or snow — to make a very public show of concern over the millions of deaths caused by abortion.

The concern remains, definitely, but this month, those attending the rally will get a break.from the outside elements.

For the first time, the annual Roe vs. Wade Memorial Rally that has alternated between Portland and Salem will be held indoors — at the Oregon Convention Center in the Rose City at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Featured speaker is Ryan Bomberger, author and co-founder with his wife, Bethany, of The Radiance Foundation, a Virginia-based, faith-oriented education organization.

The rally is held this month to coincide with the anniversary of the January 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand nationally. An estimated 58 million lives have been ended since that ruling.

The usual Portland venue, Pioneer Courthouse Square downtown, was not available due to renovation work. The convention center was selected after other potential outdoor venues were deemed unsuitable for the event, which each year draws thousands.

Bomberger’s strong pro-life views are rooted in his own story. His biological mother was raped, yet chose to continue the pregnancy, giving him life. He was adopted as a baby and grew up in a loving, multi-racial Christian family of 15. With siblings of varying ethnicities, he grew up with a great appreciation for diversity. Ten of the 13 children were adopted in his family. Bomberger says his life defies the myth of the “unwanted” child, as he was adopted, loved and has flourished.

Today, Bomberger is an Emmy Award-winning a broadcast media designer, producer, columnist, activist, and author of the new book, Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong.

From congressional briefings on Capitol Hill, to launching billboard campaigns in major cities across the country to advocate for adoption, to inspiring youth and adults with unique multimedia presentations, Bomberger has communicated to hundreds of thousands across the nation.

Bomberger earned his master’s degree in communications from Regent University in Virginia, where he was named 2012 Alumnus of the Year. He and his wife also received the 2012 Messiah College Christian Stewardship Alumni Award.

After the hourlong rally, which also will feature local pro-life leaders, those interested will take part in a Walk for Life in the vicinity of the convention center.

Although the rally is being held on Jan. 15, most pro-life events nationally are taking place the following weekend, because Jan. 22 is observed as Sanctity of Human Life Sunday.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, a rally will be held in Eugene, and on Sunday events will take place in Medford, Grants Pass, Roseburg, Klamath Falls and Salem. See the events calendar here on the Christian News Northwest website, or phone Oregon Right to Life at 503-463-8563.