Doubly confirmed

So unusually heavy and persistent were the rains here in the Pacific Northwest in recent months that even Northwest natives who jokingly say they have webbed feet were wondering whether it would ever end.

Fortunately, Scripture reminds God’s people that He long ago promised the rains would never again be so overwhelming as to flood the Earth, and He sent a rainbow to signify that promise.

Here, the promise seems extra firm as this double rainbow was recently photographed in west Gresham by Louis Bowerman, an avid reader of Christian News Northwest who shared the picture.