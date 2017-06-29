Huge prayer effort set for both Oregon, national capitals

SALEM — A huge nine-day prayer emphasis this month outside the Oregon State Capitol here will serve as a prelude to a planned massive national prayer effort this fall in America’s capital.

The goal of both is to exalt Jesus Christ and to call on God to bring a whole-scale spiritual awakening.

For a third consecutive year, a Salem prayer event called David’s Tent Oregon will take place at a worship tent set up in the fountain area across the street from the front steps of the Capitol, 900 Court St. N.E.

The event takes its name from a simiiar event in Washington, D.C. Inspired by the biblical tabernacle of David, a group in 2012 set up a tent on the White House Ellipse and worshiped day and night for 40 days. That was in 2012. Since then, that event has been growing in size and length every year, and Oregon Christians decided to begin a similar gathering in Salem in 2015. Last year, people from more than 100 communities across Oregon and 20 other cities from throughout the U.S. and Mexico came together to present praise, thanks, and petitions to the Lord.

David’s Tent Oregon begins at noon Friday, July 14, and goes through 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22. “Your church, youth group, house of prayer, or group of friends can lead one or more of the 95 worship sets at David’s Tent,” said Peter Carlson, one of the event promoters with Pray Oregon and Salem House of Prayer. “We welcome teams from a variety of backgrounds and musical styles to lead worship in the tent. Follow the links on our website, www.davidstentoregon.

org, to sign up for a two-hour worship set in the tent.”

The team will be available to minister to anyone needing prayer. Those desiring to be on the prayer team can register at www.davidstentoregon.org/pray and attend either of two meetings at 6:30 p.m. July 10 or 12 at Cafe Shine, 248 Liberty St. N.E.

David’s Tent Oregon is not a political rally or protest, but “an unprecedented time to collectively worship and honor the One who is so worthy of our devotion,” said Scott Flora, another mobilizer with Salem House of Prayer.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, the focus will shift to the Capitol steps for Awaken the Dawn Regionals, a Northwest regional prayer gathering representing five states — Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska and Hawaii. “Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people are expect to participate during this 10-hour un-precedented gathering for the Northwest,” said Carlson. He said it is one of many regional gatherings being held nationally, leading up to a massive Awaken the Dawn corporate gathering on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Oct. 6-9, with 50 prayer tents representing all 50 states.

For details on the October national event, go to awakenthedawn.org. “Never in the history of our nation have we seen this type of unified engagement of believers,” said Flora. “We have at our fingertups the opportunity to change history.”

The regional event on July 22 in Salem will begin and end with protocol ceremonies led by Northwest prayer leaders including representatives of First Nations and ethnic groups.

“We are planning to do 20-minute waves of worship and prayer and activation throughout the day led by five Pacific Northwest worship teams. The first set will focus on unity and joining together in a culture of honor. The goal is not to come and be entertained, but to activate the people of God to advance the King-dom of God. We expect this to be a joyful time of celebration as we worship the Lord.”

Carlson encourages those attending to bring their camp chairs, sunscreen, hats, and water supply. There will be a concession vendor on site for food and refreshments. There also will be opportunity to donate for the expenses of both the regional event in Salem and the national event in D.C. in October.

Updates and videos on the regional event can be found on a Facebook page for “Awaken the Dawn – Oregon.” Carlson said in-formation on the Awaken the Dawn movement also is available by texting “ADT 2017” to 51555.

For more on the Oregon efforts, contact Carlson at 541-936-2703 or peter.a.carlson@petercarlson.net, Flora at 281-844-3049 or fire2pray@gmail.

com, or Jim Moore, Salem House of Prayer director, at 503-779-9059 or fivefoldmin@yahoo.com