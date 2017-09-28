Love INC Newberg partners with second church-owned shelter

NEWBERG — As access to affordable housing has continued to be a top need in this city, the local chapter of Love INC (Love in the Name of Christ) has been conversing with local churches over recent months about what they can do to help.

The first result of those talks is a closer working relationship between Love INC and a Newberg church that operates a nearly shelter for young adults.

In so doing, Hillside Fellowship is following the lead of Red Hills Church, the local Foursquare Gospel congregation.

“We are excited to announce that Hillside Fellowship is the second church, in what we hope will be many more to come, to partner with us to address housing needs,” said Heath Placek, executive director of Love INC of Newberg. “They focus exclusively on the 18- to 30-year-old young adults in our community who need a place to ‘rest, heal and grow.’ Their transitional program, Hillside Inn, has been operating similarly to the Love INC shelter and so it is a natural fit for us to begin collaborating deeper with one another.”

Hillside Inn is at 602 N. Main Street, almost directly across from the church.

Hillside Inn will serve as a referral for Love INC clients and Hillside guests will have better access to Love INC services and resources.

The Newberg Community Shelter, operated by Love INC and currently a women’s facility, is located several blocks southward from the Hillside Inn on South Main Street. The shelter is owned by adjacent Red Hills Church, which provides it at no cost to Love INC.

“Together, we will be continuing to do our part to provide housing opportunities for young adults and single women in the community through a Christian environment,” said Placek.

Sean Flannery, a graduate of Fuller Theological Seminary, is director of the Hillside Inn. Before moving to Oregon to assume that post, he pastored a multi-ethnic urban church in Long Beach, Calif., for 10 years.

As Hillside has come on board, Love INC has received what Placek described as a generous financial donation from Northside Community Church in Newberg to strengthen both existing shelter services. Pastor Jeff Getsinger at Northside and Pastor Shane Crawford of C3 Church, also in Newberg, have been working closely with Placek in the larger vision of Love INC initiative’s to see yet additional churches meet the unaddressed areas of homelessness in Newberg.

For more information, go to nd.loveincnewberg.org