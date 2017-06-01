Mount St. Helens Creation Center finds new home in Castle Rock, Wash. facility

By JOHN FORTMEYER

CNNW publisher

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A longtime creation science outreach focusing on nearby Mount St. Helens has found a new home here.

The Mount St. Helens Creation Center is in new quarters at 147 Front Ave. N.W. that will now undergo refurbishing. The location is 52 miles from the Johnstone Ridge Visitor Center at the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.

“We are so excited about this new center,” wrote Executive Director Paul Taylor in an email to ministry friends. “This building has been purchased by an anonymous benefactor — a supporter of ours — and is being rented to us for a token amount.”

Taylor said the building needs “a considerable amount” of refurbishing, painting and decorating, and plans for that will shortly be announced, along with an online “crowdfunding” effort to cover the costs.

Taylor estimated about $40,000 will be needed for the first 12 months, and an additional $40,000 in the following year.

Operated for many years as the Seven Wonders Creation Museum, the ministry was founded by Lloyd and Doris Anderson, who have since retired. The center is dedicated to upholding biblical creation by pointing to Mount St. Helens’ rapidly formed features and by providing “young earth” literature.

The center was founded in the Silverlake area about 30 miles from the mountain, but an ownership change of its previous site required Taylor, who replaced the Andersons as director, to seek a new location. The center operated last year out of temporary quarters at the Silverlake Grange.

The Andersons provided guided tours and seminars on the importance of Mount St. Helens to creation science groups. Taylor continues this work and also travels to churches throughout North America speaking about Biblical creation.

The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is no formal charge for admission. However, as a non-profit ministry, the center welcomes donations, and suggests at least $3 per person for entry, with a maxium of $12 for families larger than two parents and two children.

For more information, phone 360-274-5737 or go to www.mshcreationcenter.org