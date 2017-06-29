Seminar built around eclipse

JEFFERSON — On Monday, Aug. 21, an uncommon and huge occurrence — a total solar eclipse — comes to a wide swath of Oregon and 14 other states, and a church here has built a three-day event around it.

Jim Johnson and Jake Hebert of the Texas-based Institute for Creation Research will present the Solar Eclipse Seminar at Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Hwy. 99E S.E. starting Saturday evening, Aug. 19, continuing during the morning and evening on Sunday, Aug. 20, and then culminating with an eclipse viewing party at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

In addition to the sun itself, other topics from a Bible-based, creation science perspective will include the moon, Mount St. Helens, the Grand Canyon, and the Genesis Flood. Seminar sessions and eclipse viewing party are free, but registration is requested at OregonSolarEclipse.Eventbrite.com.