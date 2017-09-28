Very graphic display to visit colleges

Tens of thousands of people at seven Northwest colleges — including three in Oregon and southwest Washington — are this month the focus of a pro-life outreach certain to elicit strong emotions from all. Tens of thousands of people at seven Northwest colleges — including three in Oregon and southwest Washington — are this month the focus of a pro-life outreach certain to elicit strong emotions from all.

The Genocide Awareness Project sponsored by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Bioethical Reform will bring a display to the campuses that graphically depicts the results of abortion through photos of aborted fetuses.

“The display presents the argument that abortion is genocide; and the evidence shows it is mankind’s most terrible genocide with over 1 billion babies aborted in one century,” said Robert Seemuth, a retired Vancouver, Wash., dentist who has been associated wth CBR for two decades and who says the group’s outreach is as effective as it is controversial: “This display has been on 200-plus campuses, saves lives and shows truth.”

Seemuth said one director for a national campus ministry says the display “is the best evangelistic tool he has ever seen. I agree with him.”

Seemuth said the display is especially timely right now because of Oregon’s new landmark “free abortions for all” bill that requires health insurance plans in the state to not only cover abortions, but to pay for them in full.

“This Oregon law means open war on the unborn with your tax dollars through all nine months,” Seemuth said.

He called for eight to 10 volunteers at each display site to assist the outreach. “We need to show the students there are Christians in the communities who care about life,” he said.

The tour began Sept. 27 and 28 at Boise State University in Idaho and then goes on to two Utah schools — Weber State University on Oct. 2 and 3 and Salt Lake Community College on Oct. 4 and 5 —before coming to Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., Oct. 9 and 10 and Clark College in Vancouver Oct. 11 and 12. It then comes to Oregon with visits to Portland State University Oct. 16 and 17 and Lane Community College in Eugene Oct. 18 and 19.

For information, contact Seemuth at 360-921-4276 or Seemuth@cbrinfo.org